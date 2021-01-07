Covid-19: Patients 'want to wait for English vaccine'
- Published
Patients have turned down the chance to have the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine because they want to "wait for the English one", a doctor has said.
Dr Paul Williams, former Labour MP for Stockton South, said the reaction shows "nationalism has consequences".
The US/German Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was made available at the start of December, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca version was authorised on 30 December.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said both were safe.
Dr Williams was a GP and continued to see patients while he was an MP. After being voted out in 2019 he has worked at North Tees Hospital.
He is standing for Labour in the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner elections in May.
Writing on Twitter he said: "Some local patients have turned down an offer this weekend of getting a Covid vaccine when they found out it was the Pfizer one. 'I'll wait for the English one'.
"People at risk of death in the depths of a pandemic. A lesson that Nationalism has consequences."
Dr Simon Stockley from Eaglescliffe Medical Practice in Stockton was asked about Dr Williams' tweet and told BBC Radio Tees: "I can well understand that people are trying to make a decision as to whether one is better than another and I don't think there's any evidence that allows you to make that distinction.
"The best vaccine as far as I can work out is the one that can be put into your arm soonest. If you are being offered the Pfizer vaccine now, waiting for something else to come along that is describably better seems perverse."
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously said the Pfizer vaccine was "a tribute to scientific endeavour and human ingenuity and to the hard work of so many people".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said getting the jab was "good for you and good for the whole country".
