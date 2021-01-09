BBC News

Covid-19: Hospital charity appeals for 'wobble room' donations

image copyrightSouth Tees Hospitals Charity
image captionThe rooms are to help staff feel comfortable so they can "relax, collect their thoughts and take time out"

So-called "wobble rooms" are being opened at a Middlesbrough hospital to give staff a break from the pressures of dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The rooms at James Cook University Hospital will provide a "safe space" for staff to relax when they are "feeling a bit overwhelmed".

Funded by the South Tees Hospitals Charity, they were introduced during the first wave of the pandemic.

The charity is appealing for the public to donate items for the reopened rooms.

image copyrightSouth Tees Hospitals Charity
image captionA CD player, headphones and relaxation music are on the staff's online wish list

Ben Murphy, head of the charity, said: "The staff across James Cook and all our hospitals have been working incredibly hard during these challenging times and we just wanted to do something that would support them and give them a comfy place to take some time out when they needed it.

"It's just a safe space where they can relax and gather their thoughts a little bit."

The charity has set up an online wish list of items members of staff said they would find useful.

It is hoped donations will stock the rooms with the basics such as tea, coffee and snacks, as well as items like uplifting posters and colouring books.

image copyrightSouth Tees Hospitals Charity
image captionHospital staff said the during the first wave of the pandemic the room was "so beneficial"

