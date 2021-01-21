Middlesbrough snow centre will get 'no public money'
Middlesbrough's mayor has said public money will not be "gambled" on a proposed £300m snow centre.
Planning permission for the facility in Middlehaven Dock, with two ski slopes and an ice-climbing wall and creating up to 300 jobs, was granted in 2017.
A £10m bridge was built to improve access to the site, but Andy Preston has now said he supports the scheme but will not fund it further.
Developers Subzero said it would not be commenting on Mr Preston's view.
The mayor said: "We cannot roll the dice with huge amounts of public money to make stuff happen. The idea was always for private money that investors would come along and create this fantastic project.
"In the end that wasn't the case and, much as we support this scheme, we cannot use the public's money to gamble, to take risky bets".
The Subzero website gives details about the development, but does not suggest when it would be opening.
