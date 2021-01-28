Covid vaccine: One-in-10 Stockton care home staff decline jab
More than one-in-10 care home workers in part of Teesside have declined coronavirus vaccinations, figures show.
Stockton Council found 11% of care home staff - 225 people - had turned down the offer of a jab, but the reasons for doing so were not recorded.
Councillor Jim Beall said there may be "a lack of proper understanding" about vaccines but having a jab was a matter of personal choice.
Health chiefs reiterated the vaccines have been approved by the UK regulator.
The council does not own care homes in the borough but does retain close ties with the companies which run them.
'Won't vilify'
Mr Beall, cabinet member for culture, leisure and health, said he hoped anyone who had declined a jab would change their mind if they were given a second opportunity.
"What we've gathered from our Stockton intelligence is some of that may be based on a lack of proper understanding.
"I don't think for one minute that staff are being irresponsible. I think everyone is taking this really seriously.
"You've got that possible conflict between peoples' right of choice and making care homes safer.
"We're talking about the same people who in the early days struggled with not having PPE, or supplies, and people who have gone the extra mile in looking after some of our most vulnerable people.
"We wouldn't want to vilify them now because they have some concerns."
'Allay concerns'
Dr Janet Walker, medical director at Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group, said reasons why people decline the vaccine were not known but take-up was at "expected" levels.
"We understand some people may be more hesitant in taking the vaccine than others and this can be for a number of reasons and personal choice, but we are working hard alongside our partners to reassure people and allay any concerns they may have.
"The Covid-19 vaccinations have been approved by the MHRA, the official UK regulator, like all other medicines and devices and they have undergone months of rigorous testing."
Labour's Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham said: "We should all do everything we can to encourage maximum uptake."
Matt Vickers, Conservative MP for Stockton South, has been contacted for comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Council data also showed 88% of care home residents in the borough had been vaccinated up to 21 January with 2% declining.
