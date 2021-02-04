BBC News

Angela Wrightson: Teenage torture killers keep anonymity

Published
image captionAngela Wrightson was subjected to a seven-hour attack in her home

Two teenagers who tortured and murdered a vulnerable woman in her own home have been granted lifelong anonymity.

The pair were 13 and 14 when they subjected Angela Wrightson, 39, to a vicious attack in Hartlepool.

Both were jailed for a minimum of 15 years in April 2016.

They were not named then because of their age and an interim injunction extended that anonymity after they turned 18. On Thursday, the High Court upheld the ban on naming the pair.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.