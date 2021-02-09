Darlington death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman found critically ill.
Police discovered the 33-year-old woman unresponsive in a property in Glaisdale Court, Darlington, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
A 31-year-old man remains in police custody. Detectives were trying to find out what happened and how the woman died, Durham Police said.
