Darlington death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Published

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman found critically ill.

Police discovered the 33-year-old woman unresponsive in a property in Glaisdale Court, Darlington, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A 31-year-old man remains in police custody. Detectives were trying to find out what happened and how the woman died, Durham Police said.

