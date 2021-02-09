Ex-Radio 1 DJ Mark Page faces child sex charges
A former Radio 1 DJ and football stadium announcer has appeared in court charged with child sex offences.
Mark Page, 62, faces two counts of attempting to incite or cause a girl to engage in sexual activity.
Two further charges allege he arranged or facilitated sexual exploitation in the Philippines.
Following a hearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday, Mr Page was bailed and the case adjourned to 8 March.
Mr Page, of Rowallane Gardens, Ingleby Barwick, worked for Radio 1 in the 1980s and had also been a stadium announcer for Middlesbrough FC.
The offences he is charged with were said to have occurred in 2016.
Mr Page was not required to enter a plea and will next appear at Teesside Crown Court.
