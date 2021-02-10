Teesside mum cleared of murdering her baby son
A mother accused of murdering her newborn son has been found not guilty after the case against her was dropped.
Shauna Donnelly, 25, was charged with murdering her Ellis Donnelly after taking him to a hospital in October 2019 where he was pronounced dead.
Prosecutors offered no evidence at Teesside Crown Court and she was acquitted by Judge Stephen Ashurst.
Ms Donnell, from Teesside, was described as vulnerable during a previous hearing.
In April, magistrates were told it was an exceptional and "sensitive" case.
