Middlesbrough Captain Cook pub needs £538,000 emergency work
- Published
A "knackered" pub said to be Middlesbrough's oldest standing tavern needs £538,000 emergency works to stop it collapsing, a council has said.
The Grade II listed Captain Cook pub was built in 1893 and has been named by the Victorian Society as one of the country's most endangered buildings.
Middlesbrough Council said urgent works were needed if it was to "survive" impact from nearby construction.
The council's executive will consider the plan on 23 February.
Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: "Losing the Captain Cook pub is not an option.
"It was a fantastic pub and a beautiful building - but it's knackered now and if we don't spend this money we'll lose it forever - that's not an option."
'Saved a fortune'
A council spokesman said restoring the pub had been a priority for a number of years but the council had "lacked the resources to take the project forward".
However, imminent development on the neighbouring Boho Village site means "major stabilisation works are required as a matter of urgency" if the pub is to "survive the disruption and vibration that is inevitable".
The cost of the works would be covered by savings made from revised plans for the Boho X development, the spokesman said.
Mayor Preston said: "Because of Covid I changed our plans for the big Boho X office building and that saved a fortune.
"We can now plough some of that money into preserving this landmark pub where so many of us, and our ancestors, enjoyed a pint with friends."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.