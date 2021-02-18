Carlin How shooting: Jamie Hellings jailed for manslaughter
A man who admitted shooting dead a "dearly loved" family man has been jailed.
Christopher Kay, 58, died after being shot in Carlin How on 21 August 2020, in what was described as a "mindless and senseless act" by his loved ones.
Jamie Hellings, 32, of Coronation Road, Loftus, was sentenced to six years and eight months for manslaughter, and two years for the possession of a firearm.
Hellings, who had pleaded guilty, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.
Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow, from Cleveland Police, described Hellings' behaviour as "reckless".
"His mindless actions have had a devastating and life-changing impact on Christopher's much-loved relatives and friends.
"Being in the possession of a firearm in a public place is a huge risk in itself, but to have a loaded and dangerous weapon in close vicinity to others is beyond belief, and as we have seen here, this resulted in Christopher's life being cruelly and prematurely taken away."
Mr Kay's family said in a statement they had been left without a father, a grandfather, a brother and an uncle.
"Last August our dearly loved dad was killed, and the ability to see him smile, speak with him and spend time with him was taken away from us.
"Our dad will also not have the ability to do the things he enjoyed, see the family that he loved, or have a beer with friends.
"To be taken away from us at 58 years old is no age, but in those 58 years dad lived a full life.
"From travelling to Canada to sing with a choir, joining the Territorial Army, to following his passion for motorsport and being involved in rallycross and his love of fishing.
"With that, we also have memories that cannot be taken away which will keep dad very much alive in our thoughts and hearts."
