Adam Chawla: Family tribute as three in court on murder charge
- Published
The family of a father-of-two killed on Teesside have released a tribute to him as three men appeared in court charged with his murder.
Adam Chawla, 27, suffered "significant injuries" at a property on Eleanor Place in Stockton on Friday, and died two days later.
His family described him as a "kind-natured" and "popular" man.
Three men, aged 50, 40 and 29, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with murder.
They were remanded in custody and will appear at crown court on Wednesday.
In a statement, Mr Chawla's family said: "Adam comes from a large and very loving family, including his two children, aged eight and three, and we will all miss him terribly."
