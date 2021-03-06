Prehistoric plant found at Saltholme nature reserve
A species of plant dating back 460 million years has been found at a nature reserve.
Bearded stonewort, which is critically endangered, was discovered in newly created ponds at RSPB Saltholme.
It is known to exist in only one other location in England, in Peterborough.
Local botanist Martin Hammond, who found the plant, said he knew it was rare but "was amazed" when it was identified as being "one of Britain's most endangered plants".
"It's never been found in northern England before but we're guessing it once grew un-noticed in pools or ditches at RSPB Saltholme and the spores lay dormant in the soil," he said.
The RSPB said it was also possible a piece of it may have travelled to the site inside the digestive system of a duck.
Stoneworts provide an important habitat for a variety of fish, molluscs and invertebrates, the charity said.
Their numbers have decreased significantly because of changes in water quality due to agriculture and loss of habitat.
RSPB warden Ed Pritchard said bearded stonewort "likes brackish water, which we have at RSPB Saltholme, and thrives in disturbed soil".
"We will need to disturb the soil around the ponds every five or so years," he said.
"If we don't, plants such as common reed will take over and the stonewort will disappear again."
