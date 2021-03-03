Budget 2021: Darlington 'Treasury North' move welcomed
- Published
Local businesses and officials have welcomed the announcement that a "significant part" of the Treasury is to relocate from London to Darlington.
The new base, which Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget, will be home to 750 senior civil servants.
Heather Scott, leader of Darlington Council, described it as "fantastic news for the area".
Peter Gibson, Darlington's Conservative MP, said it showed the government had "faith and trust" in the town.
The chancellor had been approached by civic leaders from across the north, with Bradford, Leeds and Newcastle also thought to have been in the running for the plan.
In a recorded message shared on social media prior to the budget announcement, Mr Sunak said the decision had been made after "a lot of thought and energy", and he was "really excited about it".
Karl Pemberton, chair of the North East branch of the Institute of Directors, described it as "one of the most important announcements for the North East in decades".
He said: "This will help 'level up' our area - where the government leads others should follow."
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said it would give Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool a "seat at the top table of government".
He added: "For too long areas like Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool have been left behind and local people could be forgiven for thinking that we were often an afterthought.
"Well, that ends today - this move will put local priorities and local people from across our area at the heart of government, as well as creating good quality, well-paid jobs for local people."
Jessie Joe Jackson, the Labour candidate in the forthcoming mayoral election, described it as "great news" which would "reverse 10 years of cut backs on civil service staffing in the North East".
She said: "It'll bring jobs and investment to the town, increase footfall and spending on the high street.
"But it must be just the start of a sustained push to bring new, quality jobs here to build a better future for the [Tees Valley] after a decade of decline."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.