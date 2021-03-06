Coronavirus: Over 1,000 take South Africa variant test on first day
- Published
More than 1,000 people came forward on the first day of Covid surge testing after a variant from South Africa was discovered in their area.
Anyone over 16 living in Stockton's TS19 postcode area is being urged to get tested even if they do not have symptoms.
Stockton Council said the variant was "more infectious" and cases needed to be identified "as quickly as possible".
Council leader Bob Cook said there had been "a great response".
"I'd like to thank everyone who has come forward to get a test so far," he said.
"The more cases we find, the better chance we have of suppressing this variant."
The council said "robust contact tracing" had taken place and the confirmed case "cannot be traced back to international travel".
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- OXFORD JAB: What is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- NEW VARIANTS: How worried should we be?
- LOCKDOWN TIPS: Five ways to stay positive
People living in the TS19 postcode area can book a test at centres at Stockton Splash, Billingham Forum or Thornaby Pavilion, or a new mobile testing unit in the car park of Tithebarn House on High Newham Road, Hardwick.
Tests can be booked online or by calling 01642 528474.
The operation is set to run until 17 March.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.