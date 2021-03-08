Darlington Gypsy spokesman Billy Welch issues vaccination plea
- Published
A spokesman for the travelling community is urging others to get the Covid-19 vaccine to allow events such as the Appleby Horse Fair to resume.
Billy Welch from Darlington said there are some within the Gypsy and traveller community who are "hesitant" about the vaccine.
"Getting the jab is the quickest way for us all to get back to a normal way of life," he said.
Darlington health bosses are also urging people to get vaccinated.
Mr Welch, 59, received his first dose of the vaccine at Feethams House in Darlington on Sunday.
The annual horse fair in the Cumbrian town of Appleby was cancelled last year for only the second time in its 250-year history.
The 2021 fair was due to be held in June but has been postponed with hopes it can go ahead later in the year.
Mr Welch said: "If we don't take up the offer of the Covid-19 vaccine this virus will continue to circulate throughout our communities and the wider population.
"The more people who are vaccinated the better, as getting the jab is the quickest way for us all to get back to a normal way of life and to community events like Appleby Horse Fair.
"If there is another spike in Covid-19 cases, then the fair will have no chance of taking place this year.
"The best way to get the fair on is for everyone to get vaccinated. So please, please get the vaccination - it's important."
Dr Amanda Riley, clinical director of Darlington's Primary Care Network, said anyone who has already declined the vaccination can "change their minds" and receive one.
She said: "The most important thing for us is to vaccinate as many people as possible, so that we can best protect our communities from Covid-19."
