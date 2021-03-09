Middlesbrough Teessaurus Park 'turbocharge' plan unveiled
Plans to "turbocharge" a visitor attraction in Middlesbrough have been revealed by the town's elected mayor.
Teessaurus Park, on the banks of the River Tees, is a large open space featuring dinosaur skeleton sculptures.
The proposed £250,000 upgrade includes motion sensors and a sound system so dinosaurs "roar" when visitors pass by, a children's zip wire, and a cafe.
The aim is to increase footfall and boost the park as the centrepiece of riverside walking routes.
Mayor Andy Preston said: "We have a phenomenal opportunity to turbocharge one of the attractions that makes Middlesbrough unique.
"The park has already been improved thanks in part due to the dedication of volunteers - now this investment will see footfall balloon.
"People already travel for miles to visit and these plans will take the park to another level."
A decision on the improvement works is due to be taken at a meeting of the council's executive on 16 March.
