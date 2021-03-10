Covid: 'Very special day' as Darlington couple reunited at care home
A couple who have been married 67 years but have not been together since the first Covid lockdown have said it is "absolutely wonderful" to be reunited.
Coronavirus restrictions had meant Harry McNeilly, 91, was unable to visit his 92-year-old wife, Flo, at Eden Cottage Care Home in Darlington.
But after restrictions were eased on Monday, the couple were finally able to sit together and hold hands.
Staff at the home were also delighted, describing it as a "very special day".
'Difficult year'
Mr McNeilly, who lives at the family home in Darlington, said: "I have waited a year and it feels absolutely wonderful."
Mrs McNeilly said: "After what has been a very long year, to finally be able to hold my husband's hand means the absolute world to me."
Care home manager Joanne Wedge said: "We are over the moon to finally reunite Flo and Harry, after what has been a very difficult year for all of us.
"We all felt quite emotional during their first visit. It has been a very special day."
Care home residents are now allowed one nominated visitor, who must have completed an asymptomatic test, received a negative test result, and wear the appropriate PPE.
