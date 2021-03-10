BBC News

Stockton mobility scooter fitted with bike engine seized

Published
image copyrightCleveland Police
image captionResidents reported the souped-up scooter was being driven dangerously

A modified mobility scooter which had been fitted with a motorbike engine has been seized by police.

Cleveland Police said the vehicle and a Mazda car were confiscated on Tuesday in Shaftsbury Street in Stockton.

Members of the public had reported the vehicles to officers because they were being driven dangerously in the area.

It is not known how fast the mobility scooter could travel, but the world record for one is 180.26km/h (112mph) set in Klettwitz, Germany, in May 2017.

image copyrightCleveland Police
image captionThe scooter was found in Shaftsbury Street in Stockton

Cleveland Police said no-one had been arrested and inquiries were continuing.

One person said on Twitter: "A souped-up mobility scooter? Have seen it all now." While another commented on Facebook: "Full marks for both ingenuity and stupidity, a dangerous combination."

In separate move, Durham Police also revealed they stopped a car for "suspected document offences" and found two piglets in the boot.

