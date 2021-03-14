Redcar rescue: Men 'risked their lives' to save girls
Four men risked their lives to rescue two girls who had fallen into the sea, police said.
The children, aged 10 and 11, got into difficulty at Redcar beach on Teesside on Saturday.
One had fallen into the water from a ramp with the other slipping into the sea when she tried to help her, officers said.
The four members of the public pulled them to safety with police describing them as "heroes".
The girls suffered bruising and were cold from being in the water.
They were checked over by paramedics but did not need hospital treatment and were left with their parents.
Cleveland Police said the men had "risked their own lives to rescue the girls" and their "brave and prompt action meant nobody was seriously hurt".
PC Stewart Shepherd said: "There's no doubt their quick-thinking meant a far less serious outcome and I would describe these men as heroes."
The incident happened close to the caravan park at the beach shortly after 16:00 GMT.
