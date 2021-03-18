Mike Hill: Labour Party accused of failing tribunal claimant
- Published
Labour failed to support the claimant in an employment tribunal being brought against the party's former MP for Hartlepool, a QC has said.
Mike Hill, 57, who resigned on Tuesday, will face claims of sexual harassment and victimisation - which he denies - at the hearing in May.
Suzanne McKie QC, representing the claimant, said the Labour Party had been in "radio silence" for 18 months.
The party said it took claims of sexual harassment "extremely seriously".
In September 2019, while Jeremy Corbyn was Labour leader, Mr Hill was suspended from the party following an accusation of sexual harassment.
He denied the allegation, which was later dropped, and had the whip reinstated.
'Nothing has happened'
Farore Law, the firm managed by Ms McKie, said the Labour Party had a duty of care, but that both Mr Corbyn and current leader Sir Keir Starmer had failed to offer support to its client.
It said the claimant had "experienced significant distress, lost employment, and had not had access to counselling".
Ms McKie said: "Categorically nothing has happened. We haven't had any support shown in the direction of my client at all."
The Labour Party investigated the case in 2019, she said, but it was "mishandled" and "did not go forward".
"Since then it's been radio silence," she said.
'Support people'
Ms McKie is calling on the Labour Party to speak to her client and "acknowledge improvements that could be made".
In a statement, the Labour Party said: "The party takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously, which are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures.
"We are committed to continually improving our processes to tackle sexual harassment and support people to come forward, and offer extensive, specialised support to complainants."
