Middlesbrough cyclist dies days after crash with car
A cyclist has died days after being injured in a crash with a car.
The 33-year-old man was in collision with a BMW 330 estate in Middlesbrough at about 19:00 GMT on Friday.
Cleveland Police said he suffered "serious injuries" in the crash at the junction of Cargo Fleet Lane and South Bank Road.
He died in James Cook University Hospital on Wednesday evening. Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage.
A spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."
