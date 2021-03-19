Coronavirus: Surgery 'had 126,000 vaccine calls in a day'
- Published
A GP surgery in Hartlepool received more than 126,000 calls in one day inquiring about Covid-19 vaccinations, health chiefs have revealed.
Other sites across Teesside have also reported a "deluge" of similar calls.
There are concerns this could be preventing patients with urgent healthcare needs from getting through.
People are being reminded that GPs do not control vaccine supply or arrange appointments through the national booking system.
'Patient patient' plea
Dr Janet Walker, medical director at NHS Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The number of calls practices are getting from people inquiring about the vaccine is absolutely overwhelming, with one practice receiving over 126,000 calls in one day.
"We are asking people again - please, please do not phone your practice about vaccinations.
"Responding to these calls is blocking phone lines and stopping the most vulnerable in our communities, who need urgent medical help, from getting through."
Referring to the national booking system, Dr Walker said: "All appointments are updated daily in line with vaccine delivery, so please keep checking online if you are eligible for the vaccine and your preferred option is not available first time.
"For people who would rather be vaccinated by their local GP services, we ask that you please be a patient patient - when it is your turn to receive a vaccination, be assured you will be contacted directly."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.