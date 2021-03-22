Covid: Middlesbrough's Riverside stadium becomes vaccination hub
- Published
Former Middlesbrough footballers were among those who lined up for Covid vaccinations as the latest centre in the North East opened earlier.
The club's Riverside stadium will serve as a mass vaccination hub with capacity to treat up to 1,000 people a day.
It joins four other centres in Durham, Newcastle, Sunderland and Darlington.
Ex Boro defender Gary Pallister was among those to get his jab and was happy to see the club playing its part in the community.
"It's terrific to see the Riverside offering its facilities to get as many people as we can vaccinated in Teesside," he said.
Pallister, who grew up on Teesside before playing for Middlesbrough during two spells, added: "We've got a chance to boost vaccinations and venues like this are only going to help.
"If we can get venues like this open all over the place, it's going to help even more."
He joined other former Middlesbrough players Bernie Slaven, Craig Hignett, Steve Vickers and Neil Maddison, along with first-team coach Leo Percovich, who also received their first doses of the vaccine.
Emma Norton, who has already had coronavirus, was among the first to get the jab.
She said: "I ended up in hospital because I've got other illnesses, I got it bad."
The Riverside was chosen for its location and transport links, something Emma appreciated as she lives in Grangetown.
"It's been brilliant, so handy for me, because I don't drive, it's been a great help for me."