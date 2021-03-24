Andrew Stones: Two held over missing Stockton man's murder
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who disappeared five months ago.
Andrew Stones, 42, from Stockton, was last seen on Norton Road in the town at about midday on 28 October 2020.
Cleveland Police said it had launched a murder inquiry and was supporting Mr Stones' family.
The arrested men, both aged 42 and from Stockton, have been released on conditional police bail as inquiries continue.
Mr Stones was last seen close to the Buffs Social Club and police are appealing for information from anyone who saw him that day.
Officers have carried out door-to-door inquiries, spoken to his family and friends and conducted searches on open land, a spokeswoman said.
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said: "The disappearance of Andrew Stones has now become a murder inquiry and we are asking the public for their assistance in helping us find out what happened.
"Andrew's family are being supported by specially-trained officers, who are keeping them up to date as the investigation progresses.
"Our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with the fact that this is now a murder inquiry."
The spokeswoman said searches are due to be carried out in the Dunmail Road area "in the coming days".
