Sedgefield Temple of Minerva suffers £10,000 damage in bin fire
- Published
A landmark has suffered up to £10,000 worth of damage after being set alight.
It is believed a burning bin was propped against The Temple of Minerva at Hardwick Park near Sedgefield, causing extensive fire and smoke damage to the paintwork and flagstones.
A metal sculpture in the park was also pulled from its concrete base on the same night, Durham County Council said.
Videos show youths "putting themselves in serious danger" by jumping over the flames, a council spokesman said.
The council said the Temple of Minerva, which was was one of four gothic ruins in the park to undergo a £4.1m restoration in 2010, will cost between £5,000 and £10,000 to fix.
Smashed glass bottles and rubbish were also left around the temple on the night of the fire on 19 March.
Oliver Sherratt, the council's head of environment, said: "The Temple of Minerva is a truly wonderful spectacle much enjoyed by visitors to Hardwick Park and we are sure people will be saddened to hear of this incident and the damage caused.
"We are still assessing the extent of the damage but it is likely to run into thousands of pounds and the repairs are an unnecessary drain on our resources.
"Having seen the footage, it is clear that the people filmed were putting themselves in serious danger by standing so close to an uncontained fire, and in some cases jumping over the flames."
Dave Glendenning, from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said: "With the Easter holidays fast approaching, and with Covid-19 restrictions set to be easing, we want to advise all parents and carers to play their part in helping to prevent these types of incidents."
