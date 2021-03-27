Farmer to stand for Conservatives in Hartlepool by-election
- Published
A farmer and district councillor has been selected by the Conservatives to stand in the by-election for Hartlepool's next MP.
Jill Mortimer, who sits on Hambleton District Council, aims to be the constituency's first Conservative MP since the seat was created in 1974.
Dr Paul Williams has been selected as Labour's candidate to replace Mike Hill, who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment which he denies.
The election will be held on 6 May.
Ms Mortimer, who lives at Knayton in North Yorkshire, said she was "thrilled" to be selected, adding: "I know it will be a very tough fight, but I cannot wait to get out campaigning to get my message across to everyone living and working in the town."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.