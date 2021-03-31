Shildon murder arrest after man in his 50s dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died in County Durham.
Officers were called to what has been described as a disturbance at an address in Thornhill Gardens, Shildon, just after 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
A man aged in his 50s was arrested and is custody.
Police have not released any details about how the man died and officers said they were not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.
