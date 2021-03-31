Woman dies in two-vehicle Greatham collision
Three men were arrested after a collision in which a woman died.
The crash happened on the A689 near Greatham, Hartlepool, at about 12:45 BST on Tuesday and involved a red Audi convertible and a black VW golf.
The woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles and died at the scene, Cleveland Police said.
Three men, aged 19, 20 and 25, have been arrested in connection with the collision, with inquiries said to be ongoing.
Drivers with dashcam footage are being urged to contact police.
