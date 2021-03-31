Re-named Brexit Party - Reform UK - announces by-election candidate
An IT consultant has been chosen to stand for the re-named Brexit Party in the Hartlepool by-election.
John Prescott, 46, who previously stood for the party in Stockton, has been chosen to represent Reform UK.
Dr Paul Williams has been selected as Labour's candidate to replace Mike Hill, who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment which he denies.
Farmer Jill Mortimer will represent the Conservatives in the election which will be held on 6 May.
Thelma Walker, the former Labour MP for Colne Valley, has been chosen to represent the newly formed Northern Independence Party.
A spokesman for Reform UK described Mr Prescott as a "proud father and a self-employed businessman who will be the strong voice in Westminster that Hartlepool needs".
