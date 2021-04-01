Greatham crash: Family pays tribute to grandmother
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a grandmother who died in a five-vehicle collision near Hartlepool.
Margaret Murray, 75, from Easington, County Durham, died in the crash on the A689 close to Greatham on Tuesday, at about 12:45 BST.
Mrs Murray's family said she was "much loved" and would be "greatly missed".
Five men, aged between 19 and 26, have been arrested in connection with the collision and released under investigation.
Cleveland Police said inquiries were ongoing.
Drivers with dashcam footage are asked to contact police.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.