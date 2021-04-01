Nunthorpe councillor Jon Rathmell admits misconduct in public office
A councillor is facing calls to stand down after he admitted wrongdoing over invoices for a firework display.
Middlesbrough Independent Jon Rathmell pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office over misrepresentation of emails and a payment of £1,500.
Teesside Crown Court heard the "abuse of public trust" concerned Nunthorpe Community Council in 2018 and 2019.
Middlesbrough's Conservative MP Simon Clarke said Rathmell is "no longer a fit and proper person" to hold office.
'Absolutely untenable'
The member for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland added: "I hope he will now resign ahead of sentencing so that Nunthorpe residents can select a new representative as swiftly as possible," he said.
A Conservative councillor for Rathmell's ward, Mieka Smilesorpe, said his admission "clearly makes his position as councillor for Nunthorpe and Middlesbrough absolutely untenable".
Det Con Michelle Dack of Cleveland Police said Rathmell had "told many lies to try to cover up his crimes".
"Misconduct in a public office is a serious offence. No matter what position you hold you can be rightly held to account for any criminal offence."
Rathmell, the former leader of the Middlesbrough Independent Councillors Association, had criminal charges against him altered last month, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He pleaded not guilty to separate charges of fraud by false representation and using a false instrument.
The court was told the prosecution would not pursue these charges.
The 42-year-old, of Mallowdale, Nunthorpe, will be sentenced in May.
