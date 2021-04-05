Horse-and-cart driver killed in crash near Thorpe Thewles
A man died and another was seriously injured in a crash between a car and two horse-drawn carts on Teesside.
It happened on the A177, near Thorpe Thewles, Stockton-on-Tees, on Sunday.
A man in his 50s, who was driving one of the carts, later died and the other cart driver, a 49-year-old, remains in hospital in a serious condition. The car driver was also taken to hospital.
Cleveland Police said both the horses survived and appealed for witnesses to the crash at 10:00 BST.
