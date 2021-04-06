Murder suspect Liam Murray took own life over prison fears
A man charged with murdering a mother-of-six took his own life amid fears he would be "sliced up" in jail, an inquest has been told.
Liam Murray was found hanged in January 2020 while on remand at HMP Durham.
He had been charged with the murder of Stacey Murray, 34, formerly known as Stacey Cooper, who was found dead at an address in Malham Gill, Redcar, Teesside, on New Year's Eve.
Mr Murray was described as having a number of mental health issues.
As well as facing a charge of murder, the 27-year-old, of Whitby Avenue, Guisborough, had also been charged with possession of a knife.
The inquest was told Stacey Murray and Liam Murray had a volatile relationship and that Mr Murray had been in and out of prison.
In a document found after he was found dead in his cell on 14 January 2020, Mr Murray had written: "The family of the person I killed are in jail and I fear for my safety.
"I've been told I'm going to be sliced up."
A post-mortem examination found there was no suggestion of third-party involvement.
The inquest, being held at Durham Miners' Hall, was told Mr Murray suffered from psychosis, depression and anxiety.
In a statement read out to the jury, his mother, Joanne Murray, said he had been hearing voices and was struggling to understand what was happening.
She said she "was tortured not knowing what was going through her son's head and how desperate he must have been to take his own life".
The inquest continues.
