Thorpe Thewles horse cart driver killed in crash 'loved forever'
- Published
A horse-and-cart driver who was killed in a crash will be "loved forever", his family have said.
Malcolm Wright, 51, died when the cart he was driving was involved in a crash with a car and another cart near Stockton on Sunday.
The other cart driver, aged 49, and car driver, who is in his 70s, remain in hospital.
Mr Wright's wife Angie said he was a father-of-four who was "very much loved by us all".
In a statement issued through Cleveland Police, she said: "I loved you yesterday, I love you still, I always have, I always will, I love you always and forever."
Police are still appealing for information about the crash, which happened at about 10:00 BST on the A177 between Thorpe Thewles and Tesco.
Both horses survived the crash, police said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.