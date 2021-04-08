BBC News

Hartlepool by-election candidates confirmed

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA total of 16 candidates are vying to be elected MP for Hartlepool

The full list of candidates standing to be Hartlepool's new MP has been published.

People will vote on 6 May after the by-election was triggered by the resignation of Labour's Mike Hill last month.

These are the candidates (listed alphabetically by surname):

  • David Bettney, Social Democratic Party
  • The Incredible Flying Brick, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
  • Hilton Dawson, The North East Party
  • Gemma Evans, Women's Equality Party
  • Rachel Sara Featherstone, The Green Party
  • Adam Gaines, Independent
  • Andrew Michael Hagon, Liberal Democrat
  • Steve Jack, Freedom Alliance, No Lockdowns, No Curfews
  • Chris Killick
  • Sam Lee, Independent
  • Claire Martin, Heritage Party
  • Jill Mortimer, Conservative Party
  • John Prescott, Reform UK
  • Thelma Doris Walker, Independent
  • W. Ralph Ward-Jackson, Independent
  • Paul Daniel Williams, Labour Party

