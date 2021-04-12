Steven Clark: Police search Saltburn Bank in missing man mystery
Police investigating the disappearance of a man almost 30 years ago are searching a hillside.
Cleveland Police will spend the "next few days" scouring Saltburn Bank for clues over what happened to Steven Clark, a force spokeswoman said.
Mr Clark, 23, was last seen near his home in Marske, near Redcar, on 28 December 1992.
His parents were arrested on suspicion of his murder in September last year but later released without charge.
A police spokeswoman said officers would be looking through undergrowth from the bottom of the Valley Gardens to the top of a walkway near to the Spa Hotel, which is on a steep edge of the bank.
The search site in Saltburn-by-the-Sea is a short drive of about two and a half miles from Mr Clark's home town.
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said the searches are a line of inquiry by the North Yorkshire and Cleveland Cold Case Review Team, and they are using modern-day forensic techniques.
He said: "The investigation into Steven's disappearance still continues, with the latest searches of the area around Saltburn Bank.
"We will be in the area throughout this week and would like to thank the public for their patience as the searches take place.
"We continue to appeal for information to help us find Steven, who we believe has come to harm at the hands of a third party."
