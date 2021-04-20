Polish family 'broken' by racist attacks on Middlesbrough home
- Published
A Polish family say they are "heartbroken" by a campaign of abuse from a gang of youths.
The family in the Palister Park area of Middlesbrough say the gang has vandalised their cars, smashed windows and shouted racist slurs.
The latest incident saw their car damaged and now their children are too scared to go outside, their mother Martyna told BBC Radio Tees.
Cleveland Police said a 13-year-old boy had been arrested.
The family, whose surname is being withheld by the BBC, have lived in England for 10 years and in their current home for eight of those.
Martyna said youths had been "shouting nasty words" at her and her children, including telling them to "go back to your country".
She said: "It's heartbreaking. My husband is broken. We don't sleep, we don't feel safe here. I'm so scared."
'Racist verbal abuse'
Martyna said their neighbours were "really lovely people" but the family is looking to move as soon as possible.
She said: "We need only peace. We are working here, we've got our own life here, we need peace."
Cleveland Police said it was called to reports of a "large group of youths causing damage to a car and giving racist verbal abuse" at about 14:30 BST on Saturday.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment without violence and racially aggravated criminal damage and has been released while investigations continue.
The force said it had arranged for extra patrols in the area.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.