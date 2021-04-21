Polish family 'broken' by racist attacks on Middlesbrough home
- Published
A council has vowed to help catch youths who have been racially abusing a Polish family in Middlesbrough.
The family in Pallister Park have been repeatedly targeted, with the latest incident seeing their car vandalised on Saturday.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and Middlesbrough Council has said it will help police identify anyone involved.
An online appeal has raised more than £1,800 for the family, who said they were "heartbroken" by the abuse.
'Heart of gold'
The fundraiser, which was launched by other residents, will be used to "help pay for the damage and CCTV", the council said.
The abuse was condemned as "vile", "disgusting" and "unacceptable" by online donors.
Organisers of the appeal said the "lovely family" were targeted because "they were speaking their own language on their own property".
"This family help anyone and have a heart of gold so now please let us help them and return the favour," they said.
'Hard-working family'
A council spokesman said the authority has launched an "action plan to stamp out the awful behaviour".
That includes scouring footage to identify those involved, who will then be issued with warning letters and acceptable behaviour contracts (ABC) "as appropriate".
"Any breach of an ABC can be used in evidence to support an application for an Anti-Social Behaviour Order," the spokesman said.
Neighbourhood safety wardens will also "monitor the area daily during key times", while support "will also be offered to the family victimised".
Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston, who has visited the affected family, said: "No one deserves ongoing abuse and intimidation but especially not a decent, hard-working family like this."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.