Voyeur Christopher Killick to stand as MP for Hartlepool
- Published
A sex offender hoping to be Hartlepool's next MP has vowed to continue his campaign despite his voyeurism conviction being revealed.
Christopher Killick is standing as an Independent in the 6 May by-election.
He was convicted last year for filming a naked woman in a hotel room while she was unconscious, following the woman's five-year campaign for justice.
Killick, 41, who recently moved to Hartlepool, said it was "inevitable" his conviction would come out.
He did not, however, declare his conviction on any election forms or tell anyone who nominated him as a candidate about the offence.
"I decided not to mention it to them to make it simpler or easier for me," he said.
The former shop assistant was given a 30-month community order and fined £2,000 after admitting voyeurism.
He was also put on the sexual offenders' register for five years and ordered to pay his victim £5,000 in compensation.
'Big mistake'
Killick had filmed a 62-second clip of the woman in a hotel room in Bethnal Green, east London, in 2015.
His victim campaigned for five years to have him prosecuted after the CPS claimed his actions were not illegal.
Killick expressed regret over the offence, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He said: " I've always maintained that it was a big mistake and I want to say I'm sorry.
"Although I didn't talk about the offence on my election leaflet, I'm not trying to hide what happened.
"I'm here, I've been sentenced in court, I'm not barred.
"I do want to emphasise that I am actually here to campaign politically. My goal is purely to help this country.
"It was inevitable it would come out so I'm just playing it as it comes really. I don't know how it's going to pan out."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.