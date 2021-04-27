William and Kate hands on with sheep in Little Stainton farm visit
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge handled sheep and took turns driving a tractor during their first public engagement since Prince Philip's death.
Prince William and Catherine visited a farm in Little Stainton near Darlington to discuss sustainable farming, climate change and mental health.
Their trip to Manor Farm came two days before their 10th wedding anniversary.
Meanwhile, the Queen held a virtual audience for ambassadors from Latvia and Ivory Coast.
Two weeks of mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh ended on Friday for the Royal Family and William and Catherine were out of their black mourning outfits and dressed casually for the countryside.
The duke and duchess were taken on a tour of the cattle, calving and lambing sheds by the owners of the family-run farm, Clare Wise and Stewart Chapman.
A Kensington Palace spokesman said the farmers spoke about "their particular focus on protecting the health and welfare of their livestock".
Also discussed were "grass monitoring, land rotation and feed sampling".
The royal couple then met local farmers from the National Farmers Union to discuss their experiences of the last year including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on farmers' mental health and the challenges of balancing home-schooling with farming.
