Man in his 40s raped near Middlesbrough nature reserve
- Published
Detectives are investigating the rape of a man on a footpath near a nature reserve in Middlesbrough.
The attack happened around 19:30 BST on Thursday in an area known as black path, which runs from Tees Barrage to Newport Bridge, Cleveland Police said.
The victim, aged in his 40s, was approached by another man on the path near Maze Park Nature Reserve.
The suspect is described as black, in his late 30s, of stocky build and was wearing dark clothing.
He was 5ft 10in tall and had a prominent gap between his front upper teeth, the force said.
Two women who may have been in the area at the time around Newport Bridge and who saw a distressed man are being urged to contact police.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
Det Sgt Iain Pearson said "all reports of rape are taken extremely seriously" and there would be a "high-visibility" police presence in the area.
