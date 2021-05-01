Stockton Globe revamp: Over-budget theatre to open in June
A delayed and over-budget theatre renovation is expected to be finished in time for its first bookings in June.
Work to refurbish Stockton's Globe Theatre began 10 years ago but structural problems meant the original budget of £4m increased to £27.9m.
Stockton councillors were told in February the scheme was "on track" to be completed in late April.
Council director Richard McGuckin said the theatre was "looking absolutely stunning inside and out".
Council bosses hope the revamped theatre will bring an extra 200,000 visitors to the town centre every year, boosting the local economy by £18m, though some councillors have questioned the figures.
The Ambassador Theatre Group has a 25-year lease agreement with the council to run the venue, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Grade II-listed, Art Deco theatre closed in 1997, having been used as a bingo hall for the previous 20 years.
It had been famed for hosting concerts by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Buddy Holly.
Developers Jomast started work on what was to be a £4m restoration in 2011, to which the council allocated £1m.
The renovation uncovered problems with the roof, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lifts, plumbing, toilets and drainage.
The council took over in 2016 after work stalled.
Mr McGuckin said work on the refurbishment was now in its final stages.
"Inside they're busy with things like assembling bar furniture and fixing internal signage and art to the walls, while outside they're finishing off the canopy trims and installing external signage and the main front doors," he said.
