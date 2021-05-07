Cleveland PCC 2021: Conservative Steve Turner wins with more than 74,000 votes
- Published
A Tory candidate has scored a landslide victory to become the new Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
Former Redcar and Cleveland borough councillor Steve Turner won 74,023 votes, almost double that of his nearest rival, Labour's Matthew Storey, who got 39,467.
Independent Barrie Cooper polled 16,667 votes, while Liberal Democrat Chris Jones got 6,540.
The current Cleveland PCC Lisa Oldroyd did not stand for re-election.
The turnout was 33.7% and Mr Turner won 54% of the total valid first preference votes cast.
The winner needed more than 50%, so because of that the second preference votes were not counted.
The elections were due to take place in May 2020 but were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The first Cleveland PCC was appointed in November 2012.
PCCs are elected and work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
