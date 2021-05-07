Tees Valley Mayor election: Conservative Ben Houchen retains role
- Published
Conservative Ben Houchen has been re-elected as Tees Valley Mayor.
He beat Labour's Jessie Joe Jacobs, the only other candidate vying for the role.
Mr Houchen said he was "overwhelmed and humbled" and would "fight the region's corner" after winning 73% of the vote.
The mayor leads the Tees Valley Combined Authority which covers the five boroughs of Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, and Stockton.
Mr Houchen said he wanted to bring "attractive jobs" and investment to the area.
He said: "We've made a fantastic start and I am confident the things we have put in place will bring benefits for everyone across our region, but there is still a long way to go."
Ms Jacobs said she had faced a "David versus Goliath" battle against the incumbent Mr Houchen, before adding: "We've got a job to do to hold you to account."
He secured 121,964 votes compared with 45,641 for Ms Jacobs, with a further 1,056 papers rejected.
There was a 34% turnout.
Mr Houchen is a solicitor who previously represented Yarm and Kirklevington on Stockton Borough Council.
He lives in Yarm with his wife Rachel, a French teacher at a local secondary school.
He won the first Tees Valley mayoral election in 2017 with one of his big pledges being to revitalise Teesside International Airport.
On that occasion, he beat Labour's Sue Jeffrey by a little over 2,000 votes after second preference votes were counted.
