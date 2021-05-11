Scott Fletcher: Mother of man missing for 10 years 'still feels pain'
The mother of a missing Hartlepool man has made an appeal for information 10 years on from his disappearance.
Scott Fletcher was last seen near a Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill, Durham, on the evening of 11 May 2011.
Police believe the then-27-year-old was murdered a short time afterwards, although his body has ever been found.
Julie Fletcher said not knowing where her son is and the unanswered questions cause pain which is with her "every minute of every day".
Ms Fletcher described the past decade as "horrendous".
She said: "It's a huge heartache, every day you get up and feel as if you're under a cloud.
"After 10 years of course I still want Scott to walk through the door any minute, but I have to accept the reality that after all this time, that's not going to happen.
"More than anything I want to know where Scott is, so that I can bring him home.
"I don't need to know who has caused him harm, I need to know where he is.
"To not know where he is causes pain which is with me every minute of every day."
Det Supt Phil Bond of Cleveland Police said: "Someone out there has the information that we need to find out what happened to Scott.
"I want people to think about Julie and what the pain over the last 10 years has done to her and the rest of the family.
"Their ongoing suffering can be brought to an end, and I am again appealing to anyone with information to come forward."
