John Littlewood murderer Marty Bates sentenced to life

Published
image copyrightFamily photograph
image captionJohn Littlewood, also known as John D, was described as a loving son

A man who bludgeoned his friend to death while he slept in his home has been jailed for life.

John Littlewood, 36, was found dead with serious head injuries at an address in Third Street in Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, in July 2019.

Marty Bates initially denied murder but changed his plea to guilty during his trial at Teesside Crown Court.

The 31-year-old, of Tenth Street in the village, must serve a minimum of 24 years.

His partner, Tracey Bunney, 44, who was also charged with murder, was cleared following a trial in April.

image copyrightDurham Constabulary
image captionMarty Bates changed his plea to guilty part way through his trial

James Riley, 31, admitted conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and witness intimidation, and 36-year-old Donna Balfour pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

The pair, both of Ninth Street, will be sentenced at a later date.

Durham Police said Mr Littlewood suffered catastrophic head injuries after being repeatedly beaten with a blunt instrument in the early hours of 26 July 2019.

His body was found four days later, sparking a "long and complex" investigation.

image captionJohn Littlewood was found in his house in Blackhall Colliery

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Littlewood's mother, Pamela Hall, paid tribute to her son, who was also known as John D.

She said: "The fact he was murdered was bad enough [but] this person could have taken responsibility from the day he was arrested, which would have prevented us having to listen to the final moments of John D's life at the trial.

"This has been unbearable at times and no words can explain the pain and torture that I have gone through.

"There are no words to describe the pain, which we all feel, but we hope that the justice served will hopefully give us some comfort knowing the person responsible for the murder of my son can't harm anyone else."

