Berwick Hills Primary School: Four arrests after fight with 'sharp objects'
- Published
A primary school is in lockdown after an armed fight spilled into its grounds.
Cleveland Police was called to Berwick Hills Primary School in Middlesbrough at 08:40 BST when men were seen fighting with weapons.
Officers said four men were arrested and "sharp objects" were recovered. A member of the public who tackled the men also suffered minor injuries.
A statement by the school said all its children were "safe and secure".
It added: "As soon as the police complete their investigation we will contact you so you can collect your child if you wish to do so."
Cleveland Police said a man who helped officers detain the suspects had been wounded.
A spokeswoman for the force also confirmed that officers were at an address in Crossfell Road in the Berwick Hills area of Middlesbrough, as part of their inquiry into the fight.
She added: "Officers can assure parents that the incident is not linked to the school and officers will remain in the area for some time to provide a high-visibility presence and reassurance to members of the public."