Middlesbrough shop staff 'threatened with syringe' in raids
- Published
Shop staff were left "extremely shaken" after being threatened with a syringe of what they feared might be acid or blood in three separate robberies.
The raids, which are being linked, happened on Friday and Saturday in the Middlesbrough and North Ormesby areas.
Footage of one shows that the suspect may also have been carrying a knife.
Cleveland Police have released an image of Jason Hipkins, 42, to whom they would like to speak. They warned the public not to approach him.
The first raid happened at Tesco Express in Longlands Road on Friday at 2000 BST, with cash and a number of items taken.
Robberies also took place on Saturday at the One Stop Shop on Kings Road, North Ormesby, at 1440 BST and at Cooplands Bakery, Norfolk Place, Middlesbrough, at 1510 BST.
Police said shop staff reported being threatened with a syringe containing what they claimed to be "blood" or "acid".
Nobody was injured.
Officers are also linking the raids to a report of a theft of confectionary at Annabelle's in North Ormesby at about 1445 BST.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.