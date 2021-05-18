Fourth man charged after Middlesbrough school armed fight
- Published
A fourth man has been charged with an aggravated burglary which is thought to have led to an armed brawl in the grounds of a school.
Berwick Hills Primary School in Middlesbrough was placed in lockdown on Friday morning when men with weapons were seen fighting.
Cleveland Police has linked the confrontation to an earlier theft at a property in an adjacent road.
The 27-year-old man will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later.
On Monday, three other men, aged 18, 27 and 28, who are also charged with aggravated burglary were remanded in custody.
They are due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 14 June.
Armed police units were scrambled to the school in Westerdale Road at about 08:40 BST on Friday but none of the children was injured.
A member of the public who helped officers restrain the suspects was wounded.
He was taken to hospital for minor injuries and released later in the day.