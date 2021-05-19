New appeal in Middlesbrough nature reserve rape investigation
Detectives investigating the rape of a man near a nature reserve in Middlesbrough have made a fresh appeal for information.
The attack happened at 19:30 BST on Thursday, 29 April, in an area known as the black path, which runs from Tees Barrage to Newport Bridge.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was approached by the rapist on the path near Maze Park Nature Reserve.
Posters with images of a man they want to trace have been put up in the area.
Police said he could be a "potential witness".
The attacker was black, in his late 30s, of stocky build and was wearing dark clothing.
He was about 5ft 10in (1.78m) tall with a prominent gap between his front upper teeth, the force said.
Although he spoke English, officers said he was "not fluent".
Initial appeals received a "good response from the public", according to Cleveland Police, but the suspect has not been traced.
